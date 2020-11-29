Menu
Charlotte May Baxter
BAXTER, Charlotte May (Pond)

went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 20, 2020. She was born on July 28, 1925 in Canton, N.Y. She was married to her late husband, Adrian Alfred Baxter for 65 years. She was devoted to her faith and her family. She is survived by her five children, Becky Rosanelli (Bob), Tom Baxter (Jean), Tim Baxter (Wendy), Paul Baxter (Cherie), and Peter Baxter (Gayla); 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and by her brothers, Donald Pond of Syracuse, N.Y. and Richard Pond of Tucson, AZ. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her honor to your favorite charity. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.



Published by Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 29, 2020.
