Christopher Frank Sheridan
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
SHERIDAN, Christopher Frank

78, died peacefully at home on September 15, 2020. He is survived by his companion, Phyllis Vinci; his sons, Chris D. (Maureen) & Jeremy A. (Amy); & grandchildren, Alyx, Tucker & Jax. He is preceded in death by his parents, & brother. Chris was born in NY on March 21, 1942. He graduated from Yale (1963) & entered Naval Officer school. He returned to Yale for an MA in City Planning, graduating first in class (1969) & earning the Parsons medal. Chris married Claire Effinger in 1965 and had 2 sons (div. 1979). Chris had a fruitful & diverse career in Project Planning, Community & Economic Development, first in DC, then Dover & Portsmouth, NH. He co-owned Coastal Shores Real Estate (NH) until 1990. His work as a realtor/investor took him to Florida then Tucson, where he met his love, Phyllis, in 2005. Chris was passionate about tennis, hiking, traveling, & photography. Friends will most remember his sharp wit & ready jokes. His sons remember him as a supportive & engaged father who strongly encouraged them to pursue their goals. Most of all, he will be remembered for the deep love he held for Phyllis, his family, & friends. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.



Published by Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 15, 2020.
