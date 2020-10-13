HANS, Cirla Joan (Hammerman)Born in St. Louis, MO on June 9, 1942, Cirla passed away on October 3, 2020 in her Tucson home, which she shared with her loving husband, Steven Joseph Hans.Cirla earned undergraduate and graduate degrees from Northwestern University in Evanston, IL. A teacher, then a paralegal in a Chicago law firm, Cirla had a long career in the hospitality industry, working in San Francisco and Washington, D.C. She retired as the director of the Washington, D.C office of a national hospitality company.Cirla loved to travel, especially adventure travel. In the1970's she spent a year following the Silk Road throughout Asia. She also collected both contemporary and folk art. She was a volunteer docent at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago, the Tucson Museum of Art, and was a long serving member of the Art Advisory Board of the University of Arizona School of Art.In addition to her husband, Steven, Cirla is survived by her granddaughter, Bridget Dallos; son, and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Cheryl Dallos; sister and brother-in-law, Rebecca and William Bates; stepchildren, Jessica Lawless and Michael Hans and their spouses, Von Edwards and Ellen Damlich. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.