Connie was a volunteer of mine for several years at the Arizona - Sonora Desert Museum. Although we were generations apart, we did enjoy each other’s company. Each week when she showed up to volunteer, we had to tell our gossips of the week. Although she was a very opinionated woman, and even boasted about being a ‘Yenta’ she was well intentioned.



After she could no longer volunteer, we did fall out touch a bit, and for that, I am sorry. I had been looking of more of a leadership role at other botanical gardens, and she new that I was passionate about doing so, and knew of the many interviews I had. The week prior to her passing, I finally landed a Director title at another botanical garden. Later that week, I had texted her about it and never heard back. I was unaware of her condition at the time and I just knew that it was unlike her not to reach back to me. So, later in the week, I gave her a call... still no answer. The following week, I let some of my coworkers know that I’m concerned that she hadn’t gotten back to me. Later that day, I found out she had passed. I want to take this opportunity to let her know that ‘I made it! ‘



You will be missed Connie.



Cheers,

Jason

Jason Wiley Friend November 20, 2020