Corina Gonzalez Diaz
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
DIAZ, Corina Gonzalez

of Oracle, died October 14, 2020. Born May 23, 1927 in Miami, AZ to Josefina Herrera and Francisco A. Gonzalez. Preceded in death by her husband, Tony T. and son, Tony. Survived by Susie (Lee) Parkhurst, Mike, Phil (Pearl), Denise, Frank (Laura) and Paul. Her confidence was in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. A private Funeral Mass was held at St. Helen's Catholic Church, burial in Oracle Cemetery.



Published by Arizona Daily Star on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
