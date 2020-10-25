DIAZ, Corina Gonzalez



of Oracle, died October 14, 2020. Born May 23, 1927 in Miami, AZ to Josefina Herrera and Francisco A. Gonzalez. Preceded in death by her husband, Tony T. and son, Tony. Survived by Susie (Lee) Parkhurst, Mike, Phil (Pearl), Denise, Frank (Laura) and Paul. Her confidence was in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. A private Funeral Mass was held at St. Helen's Catholic Church, burial in Oracle Cemetery.









Published by Arizona Daily Star on Oct. 25, 2020.