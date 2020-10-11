Menu
Search
Menu
Arizona Daily Star
Arizona Daily Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Cynthia May Baker
BAKER, Cynthia May (nee Willson)

age 69, passed away peacefully on September 22, 2020. Dear sister of Judith Shaffer (late Robert), Susan (Robert) Young, and the late Nancy Zupko, Marlene Lasko, and Marcia Schirber (Tim). Aunt of nine nieces/nephews. Cindy will be privately laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery in Valley City, Ohio. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOME, Dodge Chapel.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Arizona Daily Star on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.