Cynthia Panno
PANNO, Cynthia (Hungate)

Our beloved Cindy passed away in Tarpon Springs, FL. on January 17, 2020 at age 70. She lived life to it's fullest and was a bright light to family and friends. She was a devoted friend, wife, mother and grandmother who loved to travel. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Thomas Panno; her children, Brandon Panno (Sheila) of New Port Richey, FL and Lindsay Langford (Keith) of San Diego, CA; four grandchildren, her brother, Dean Hungate (Marty) of Aledo, TX; her sisters, Sheila Berry (Tom) of Tucson, AZ and Harriet Earley (Wynn) of Lakeside, AZ.



Published by Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
