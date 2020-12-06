PANNO, Cynthia (Hungate)
Our beloved Cindy passed away in Tarpon Springs, FL. on January 17, 2020 at age 70. She lived life to it's fullest and was a bright light to family and friends. She was a devoted friend, wife, mother and grandmother who loved to travel. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Thomas Panno; her children, Brandon Panno (Sheila) of New Port Richey, FL and Lindsay Langford (Keith) of San Diego, CA; four grandchildren, her brother, Dean Hungate (Marty) of Aledo, TX; her sisters, Sheila Berry (Tom) of Tucson, AZ and Harriet Earley (Wynn) of Lakeside, AZ.
.
Published by Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 6, 2020.