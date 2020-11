YAMASHITA, Cynthia



passed on July 3, 2020.



Cynthia was loved by everyone and



remains in the hearts of her family.



She was special to all who knew her



from her time in New York, Japan, and Tucson.



Her legacy will be lived out through the kindness



we show each other, and the happiness we feel



with each day of our lives.



Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.









Published by Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 6, 2020.