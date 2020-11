MACE, David J.Passed away unexpectedly in Tucson on October 17, 2020. He was much loved and will be sorely missed by children, Christopher (Shea), Abbey Nemec and Jeremy; sisters, Marie Kolf and Theodora (Lorna); grandchildren, Joseph and Benjamin; nieces, Heather, Rebecca and Kelly Kolf and former spouses, Joanne and Penny. For family info: https://everloved.com/life-of/david-mace