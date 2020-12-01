HILLIARD, Deloris Darleen
On November 25, 2020, Deloris Darleen Hilliard, loving partner and mother, passed away at age 69. Deloris was born March 10, 1951, in Flint, MI, to Donald and Laura Mae (McClure) Metz. She retired from Grand Blanc Schools in 1994. She was a fun-loving woman who enjoyed spending time with friends and family, taking road trips, listening to music, and attending concerts. Deloris was preceded in death by her parents and siblings DeWayne, Donald Jr. and Sandra. She is survived by her partner, Kelly Day; her children, Tina Miller, Mark Hilliard and Heather Hilliard and her grandchildren. To honor Deloris's memory, please make memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Association
.
.
Published by Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 1, 2020.