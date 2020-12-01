Menu
Deloris Darleen Hilliard
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
HILLIARD, Deloris Darleen

On November 25, 2020, Deloris Darleen Hilliard, loving partner and mother, passed away at age 69. Deloris was born March 10, 1951, in Flint, MI, to Donald and Laura Mae (McClure) Metz. She retired from Grand Blanc Schools in 1994. She was a fun-loving woman who enjoyed spending time with friends and family, taking road trips, listening to music, and attending concerts. Deloris was preceded in death by her parents and siblings DeWayne, Donald Jr. and Sandra. She is survived by her partner, Kelly Day; her children, Tina Miller, Mark Hilliard and Heather Hilliard and her grandchildren. To honor Deloris's memory, please make memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Association.





Published by Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
Dee was my second mom. I loved her so much. So many memories of being on the lake at my grandparents with all us kids. Taking trips Florida with Bob Seger blasting all the way. Hug my mom for me. Fly high.
Amanda
Family
November 29, 2020