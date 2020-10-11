GAYLE, Diana Kathryn



60, of Tucson It is with incredible sorrow and sadness that I have to announce the sudden and unexpected passing of my loving soulmate Diana Kathryn Gayle. Diana was born in Northern California and raised in Pacifica. She went to high school in Concord where she played in the band and toured the country multiple times with the award winning Concord Blue Devils Drum and Bugle Corps. Diana came to Tucson 30 years ago and came into my life and my heart 18 years ago. Diana had the most friendly and sparkling personality and had many friends. Diana touched the hearts of so many with her warmth and compassion. Diana was a dedicated worker and also liked to have fun including going to the mountains and to the coast. Diana loved music and she loved her family. Diana was proud to be affiliated with charities such as the Moose Lodge Fraternity and the VFW but she was most proud of her two wonderful sons whom she raised. Diana is pre-deceased by parents, Fred and Betty Gayle. She is survived by sons, Nicholas Gentry and Benjamin Gentry; sister, Shari Gayle, and baby brother, Steve Gayle, and most loving and adoring companion for the best 18 years of my life, David Bacal. Diana was also a cherished member of the entire Bacal family and will be missed by all. Services pending.









Published by Arizona Daily Star on Oct. 11, 2020.