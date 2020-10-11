VERDUGO-BEATY, Dorina



AKA "Honey"



86, died peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family October 4,2020. She will join her late husband Gilbert Beaty in heaven. She was the daughter of Anita Buerras-Verdugo and Isidoro Verdugo. She was the only daughter out of eight children. She is survived by daughters, Leticia (Richard), Dianna (Richard), and Patricia. Grandchildren are Ernest, Angelica, Bridgett (Jose), Nicole, Kristina, Erick, Jake, and Luke. She had 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was a humble, native Tucsonan that loved life. Those that knew her would agree that if her family was happy, she was happy. She was a gentle, fragile soul that always persevered despite life's heartaches and tribulations. It is no doubt that she is now someone's angel. Special thanks goes out to Tradition Hospice Staff Juan, Wendy, Myra, Jill, Gary, Terry, Jessica, Maria and all others who gave loving, compassionate care during her last days. We are very appreciative. It is with great honor that her pallbearers will be members from the Tucson and Madera Arizona Ranger companies. She is the proud daughter-in-law of the legendary Clarence "Chapo" Beaty (one of the 107 original rangers). There is no doubt our grandfather is very honored that our family still and will always treasure his history. "Few but Proud, Then and Now" our dear Grandpa. She will be laid to rest in Patagonia, AZ with the rest of the Beaty Family. Enjoy those mountains Mom. Mom/Nana AKA "Honey" there are no words to describe how much we will miss you. Thank you for all you did for us. Always remember you're our "Tesoro" para siempre. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.









To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Arizona Daily Star on Oct. 11, 2020.