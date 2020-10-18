KUISTI, Dorothy Kern



93, passed away in Tucson, Arizona on October 12, 2020.



Dorothy is survived by her husband, John H. Kuisti; daughters, Patricia A. Spruell, Gayle C. Kern, Cheryl L. Dunigan;



sons, David J. Kern and Mark A. Kern.



She was predeceased by her husband, Jerome Kern



and son, Michael Kern.



A private Viewing will be held on Monday, October, 19, 2020



from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at EVERGREEN MORTUARY,



3015 N. Oracle Road, Tucson, AZ, 85705.



A Mass will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.



at Sacred Heart Church, 601 E. Fort Lowell Road



Tucson, AZ 85705,



with a burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.









Published by Arizona Daily Star on Oct. 18, 2020.