Menu
Search
Menu
Arizona Daily Star
Arizona Daily Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dorothy Kern Kuisti
KUISTI, Dorothy Kern

93, passed away in Tucson, Arizona on October 12, 2020.

Dorothy is survived by her husband, John H. Kuisti; daughters, Patricia A. Spruell, Gayle C. Kern, Cheryl L. Dunigan;

sons, David J. Kern and Mark A. Kern.

She was predeceased by her husband, Jerome Kern

and son, Michael Kern.

A private Viewing will be held on Monday, October, 19, 2020

from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at EVERGREEN MORTUARY,

3015 N. Oracle Road, Tucson, AZ, 85705.

A Mass will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

at Sacred Heart Church, 601 E. Fort Lowell Road

Tucson, AZ 85705,

with a burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Arizona Daily Star on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
19
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Evergreen Mortuary Cemetery Crematory
3015 North Oracle Road, Tucson, AZ 85705
Oct
20
Service
10:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Church
601 E. Fort Lowell Road , Tucson, Arizona
Funeral services provided by:
Evergreen Mortuary Cemetery Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.