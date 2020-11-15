Callahan, Dorothy Ruth



Dorothy Ruth Callahan, gifted musician, teacher, matriarch, gentle soul, died in her sleep on November 5, 2020 just ten days shy of her 92nd birthday. She joins her husband and soulmate, Chaplain John (Jack) Callahan, who passed away in 2002. Her family grieves the loss of a beloved and inspiring lady.



Dorothy was born in 1928 in the Bronx, New York to Winfred and Bertha Steinmetz in a large house (with stables!) built by her grandfather at the turn of the century. She lived in this house until her marriage to Jack, an Irish neighbor, in 1947.



At an early age Dorothy displayed unusual musical talent and was regularly playing the piano at community and church events. She became captivated by the wondrous sound of the pipe organ; a passion emerged that motivated and defined her throughout her life. Jack, with a beautiful baritone voice, was attracted to his musical neighbor. Their mutual love of music was a bond they enjoyed throughout their life together.



Dorothy received early admittance to Hunter College and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in music. She then entered Union Theological Seminary's School of Sacred Music under the tutelage of Clarence Dickinson, considered the Dean of American Church Musicians. She was extraordinarily facile at transposing music, a skill invaluable to church organists and that complemented her superb sight-reading skills.



Jack's service in the military led Dorothy to emphasize family over a career as a concert organist. Her musical skills enabled her to obtain positions as a church organist and choir director as the family moved around the county. She was the first organist of Northminster Presbyterian Church in Tucson, Arizona. She was a teacher, music director, and/or organist in Alabama, Alaska, Indiana, Virginia, and Wisconsin as well as in Tucson.



Upon Jack's retirement in 1972, Dorothy and Jack returned to Tucson where Dorothy was organist and choir director at Davis Monthan's Desert Dove Chapel and taught music in various Tucson schools. During this time she acquired an interest in computers and completed a graduate Management and Information Science degree from the University of Arizona's Eller Business College. She became a popular teacher of computing courses through the Tucson Urban League and Pima Community College.



Throughout her life, Dorothy was active in numerous civic and professional organizations. Among these activities she acted as recording secretary for the Tucson chapter of the American Guild of Organists, co-chaired the membership committee of the Tucson Quilters Guild, and was a president of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society.



Dorothy was predeceased by her husband Jack and her sister, Marie Fraesdorf. She is survived by her son John Callahan Jr. (Kathryn Steiner), daughter Lorraine Callahan (Steve Wampler), niece Lori Fraesdorf, four grandchildren (Kevin, Colleen, Kathleen, and David), and five great grandchildren.



A memorial service will be announced at a later date.









Published by Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 15, 2020.