Eddie Monje
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
MONJE, Eddie

Passed away on September 7, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Douglas, Arizona on March 9, 1943 to Eduardo and Rosaura Monje.

He graduated from Tucson High in 1961, after which he joined the Navy. He served on the USS Sperry Submarine Tender from 1961-62.

Eddie retired from the Tucson Fire Department as a Captain in 1998.

Preceded in death by his parents and brother, Arthur (Sue). Survived by his wife, Ida; sons, Eddie (Leticia) and Troy (Vanessa); stepchildren, Gary (Debbie), Arthur and Stephanie (Todd); eight granddaughters, 12 great-grandchildren and brothers, Willy (Evelyn), Rick (Louise) and Bob. Memorial services have been postponed due to covid. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.





Published by Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
