Menu
Search
Menu
Arizona Daily Star
Arizona Daily Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Edith Kathryn Froedrich
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
FROEDRICH, Edith Kathryn (Myers)

Passed away November 13, 2020, she was born on September 3, 1938 to Ralph and Marvle Myers in Sebetha, Kansas moving to Tucson in 1946. She is survived by son, John Friedrich and daughter, Rogene Drake (Dan); grandchildren, Robert and Alexandra Drake; sisters, Patti Spaulding, Rogene Covell (Tom); brother, Frank Myers (Beverly) and nieces, Susan Lee and Frankie Koch. She was preceded in death by husband, Bob; sisters, Mardi Koch, Audrey Davis and brother, Jack Myers. For 29 years, Edie was chairperson of the "White Elephant Sale" at St. Pius X Parish and Bob was her sidekick, picking up and delivering donations. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association will be appreciated. Services will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at St. Pius X, 2200 N. Pio Decimo, at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Service
11:00a.m.
St. Pius X
2200 N. Pio, Decimo, Arizona
Funeral services provided by:
Hudgel's Swan Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.