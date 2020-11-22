FROEDRICH, Edith Kathryn (Myers)
Passed away November 13, 2020, she was born on September 3, 1938 to Ralph and Marvle Myers in Sebetha, Kansas moving to Tucson in 1946. She is survived by son, John Friedrich and daughter, Rogene Drake (Dan); grandchildren, Robert and Alexandra Drake; sisters, Patti Spaulding, Rogene Covell (Tom); brother, Frank Myers (Beverly) and nieces, Susan Lee and Frankie Koch. She was preceded in death by husband, Bob; sisters, Mardi Koch, Audrey Davis and brother, Jack Myers. For 29 years, Edie was chairperson of the "White Elephant Sale" at St. Pius X Parish and Bob was her sidekick, picking up and delivering donations. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association
will be appreciated. Services will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at St. Pius X, 2200 N. Pio Decimo, at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 22, 2020.