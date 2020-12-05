Menu
Search
Menu
Arizona Daily Star
Arizona Daily Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Eduardo M. "Chief" Contreras
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
CONTRERAS, Eduardo M. (Chief)

Born October 13, 1944. Entered the beautiful gates of heaven, into the arms of our lord Jesus Christ and his son Edward Contreras. November 27,2020. Survived by wife Helen (Guera); daughter, Marylou, Diane (Michael), Liz; brothers, Roy, Johnny, Carlos; sisters, Terry, Maryhelen; grandchildren, Elena (Billy), Guero (his favorite), Daniela, Crystal, Isabell, Eddie, Sean; great-grandchildren, Miguelito, Julian, Maya, Joseph, Daysia, Victoria, and five others and many other family members and friends.

"I told you I was gonna die" TATA Eddie.

Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION & BURIAL





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Avenidas Cremation & Burial
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.