86, of Tucson passed away peacefully October 6, 2020. Survived by husband Don; daughter, Barb; brother, Dick; granddaughter, Devann; four great-grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews; she is preceded in death by sons, John and Richard and brothers, Jim and Maurie. Born in Cleveland, Ohio; Eileen was always very active- serving as a scout leader, Sunday School leader, with parent/teacher organizations and as a lifeguard/swimming instructor. Gifted with a wonderful sense of humor, Eileen had a bit of a reputation as a neighborhood practical joker, along with her cohort Mary, during their years together in Ohio. She and Don enjoyed square dancing and card clubs with friends, as well as family camping trips, vacations, and travels. Aside from the love of her family, Eileen's greatest joy was the many treasured friendships she developed across the country. Active for over 60 years with the National Organization of Mothers of Twins Clubs (now known as Multiples of America) on the local, state and national levels; she volunteered and held many elected positions, including two terms as President of the National Organization. Another group of incredible friendships developed over the 26 years she worked for City of Tucson Parks & Recreation, Seniors division. Our family would like to thank and acknowledge the wonderful care Eileen received from Dr. "D", the Caregivers at All Comforts of Home and Remita Hospice. In lieu of flowers, we suggest donations in Eileen's memory to the Multiples of America's Scholarship Fund or the charity of your choice
Published by Arizona Daily Star on Oct. 11, 2020.