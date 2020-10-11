CROSSETT, Elizabeth "Betty"passed at home on Sunday, September 27, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Born in Dorchester, Massachusetts on December 18, 1930, she graduated from North Yarmouth Academy in June of 1948 where she met, was wooed and won by her future husband to whom she would remain dedicated for the next 71 years. Like many, the young family decided to venture out west to seek their fortunes and arrived in Tucson in 1956. In Tucson, and later in Patagonia, they hosted years of family gatherings and adventures. She was an avid outdoorswoman and experience seeker who retired from the State Park Service as a Patagonia State Park Ranger in 1992. She was a woman and matriarch whose generous kindness to loved ones and strangers was noted and adored by all who met her.Mother of four sons, Gary and wife Janet, Greg and wife Kathy, Jeff (deceased), and Dan and wife Phyllis, who remember her for her patience and kindness.Grandmother of five, Jason Crossett, Jaime Crossett Gard, Danielle Crossett, Aaron Crossett and Brian Crossett who remember her for her grace and never allowing them to be bored.14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson who will continue to feel her presence through her loving influence on their parents (and grandparents).She is survived by her husband Bob Crossett, the patriarch of the family.