Elizabeth Ruth Moores "Betty" Bohm
1937 - 2020
Bohm, Elizabeth "Betty" Ruth Moores

Elizabeth "Betty" Ruth Moores, October 14, 2020. Born in Tucson January 28, 1937 to Betty Jessie Morrill Moores and Harry Alric Moores. She was preceded in death by her sister, Anna Lee Moores and brother, Judson (Wilma) Moores. Soon after she passed, her son, Richard Alan Bohm, Jr. passed also. She is survived by her son, David (Leslie B) Bohm, granddaughter, Linda Bohm, sister, Janet (Lamar) Oliver, and many nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be at Fountain of Life Lutheran Church, Kolb Rd, Friday, November 20, 2020, 11:00 a.m. Social distancing and masks, please. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE.



Published by Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 15, 2020.
