ARDREY, Ethan MatthewLoving son, brother, and friend—passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in Vail, Arizona. He was 13 years old and attended Old Vail Middle School.He was born in Tucson, Arizona on February 26, 2007 to Christina Winner and Anthony Ardrey; he immediately brought joy to all families. He was raised by and lived with his mother Christina, stepfather Byron Benson IV, little brother, Bryon V, and his grandmother, Charmaine Kaminski.Ethan was known for his infectious smile, glowing personality, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Ethan loved being outdoors, whether it was playing with his brother, hunting, fishing, or riding around the neighborhood on his scooter. He had a gentle soul and made friends young and old, wherever he went. He was also a role model and best friend to his younger brother Byron. He loved to play Xbox with his brother and make him laugh. He leaves behind his two lab puppies Cash and Lincoln.Funeral services will be held at the Pantano Christian Church on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. All are welcome. Flowers may be sent to 1755 S. Houghton Rd. Tucson, AZ 85748. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.