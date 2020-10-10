ANDREWS, Eva Anne



born October 3, 1929 in Sedalia Missouri, passed peacefully September 14, 2020 in Tucson, AZ.



She graduated from Smith Cotton



High School in Sedalia Missouri



in 1947 and was married



in Cape Girardeau, MO to Berton William "B.W." Andrews in 1949, who passed in 2012. For many years, Eva and B.W. were active supporters and members of the Big Band



Express Orchestra in Tucson. She is survived by her son and wife Christopher and Margaret Andrews; three grandchildren, Eric, Travis, and



Clark Andrewsand seven great-grandchildren. Arrangements by



DESERT ROSE HEATHER.









Published by Arizona Daily Star on Oct. 10, 2020.