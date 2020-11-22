RYAN, Faypassed away peacefully in her sleep on November 16, 2020. Born in New York City September 6, 1925. She lived a long very full life with a loving family and many friends. She was able to travel the world extensively with the love of her life, Jack, her husband of almost 60 years, Fay graduated from Queens College in NYC and worked in the airline industry for several years prior to marrying Jack. She was an active participant, leader, and contributor to many organizations throughout her life, including America Association of University Women, Girl Scouts of America, Assistance League, Planned Parenthood, Asia Society, and many others. She is survived by her two children, Tina Ryan and Dave Ryan; daughter-in-law, Liz Ryan and son-in-law, Mike Ellzey; three grandchildren, Ryan Ellzey, Laurel Green and Sidney Ryan and one great-grandchild, Parker Ryan. She will be missed for her kindness, grace, and insight.