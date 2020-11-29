RAMIREZ, Flora Frances



(de la Ossa)



94, of Tucson passed away peacefully of natural causes Monday, November 2, 2020 surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Flora devoted her life to her family and would like the memory of her to be a happy one leaving behind smiles and laughter.



Born in Los Angeles August 21, 1926, to Antonio E. de la Ossa and Frances Arvizu, married May 21, 1946 to Arnold L. Ramirez of Tucson. She was the granddaughter to Antonio M.F. de la Ossa and great-granddaughter to J. Vincente de la Ossa. She graduated from Patagonia High School, worked in Washington DC during WWII and lived in Sunland Tujunga, CA before retiring to Tucson. She spent several years selling her hand made fabric flowers at various craft fairs as "Flowers by Flora". She spent her last years working word puzzles, reading the daily newspaper, loving her John Wayne movies and setting a life loving example for all who knew her. Flora was an avid bowler well into her 80's at Golden Pins Bowling Alley. She spent many years as a friend and caretaker to her daughter, father, her stepmother, mother-in-law, various friends and cousins.



Flora was preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years; her eldest daughter, Antoinette Tews; her sister, Diana Baker. She is survived by her daughter, Mary-Frances Reese (Dale) of Iowa; her son, Arnold L. Ramirez Jr. of Tucson; granddaughters, Christine M. Yancey and Brenda L. Yancey of Tucson and her great-granddaughters, Mackenzie L. Yancey (Brandon), Sabrina D. Wood and Bailey L. Yancey all of Tucson. Surviving also are her sisters, Mayola of Palo Alto, CA, Joann Lara of Montebello, CA and a brother, Edward Saucedo of Montebello of CA; sister-in-law, Olivia Norzagaray of Tucson and many nieces, nephews and friends.



A private service and burial will be held a later date at the de la Ossa family cemetery in Lochiel, AZ, followed by an intimate Celebration of Life at the family home.



Special Thank you to the staff of Casa de la Luz and Casa Hospice at The Hacienda and Palliative Care for their amazing constant support to the family and attention to Flora. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.









Published by Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 29, 2020.