Frances "Boo-Boo" Lopez passed away at her home November 8, 2020 with her five children at her side and surrounded by loving family. She was born October 4, 1938 and resided in Tucson, AZ all her life.



All who knew her were blessed by her true gift of cooking and her loving heart of serving. No one left her home hungry and there was always plenty to have. She was truly loved and will be missed by her children, Frank Anthony Romero (Kathy), Linda Marie Coco (Jerry), Michael Ray Lopez (Kimberly), Michelle Rae Armenta, Carlos Rene Lopez (Michelle) and her 11 wonderful grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her mother Aida; and sister, Rafaela, and survived by her sisters, Sylvia, Julie, Barbara and brother, Mariano. There are no goodbyes for us, and she will forever be in our hearts, as she leaves behind 82 years of memories and is now welcomed into Heavenly eternity.



In lieu of services, her dying wish was to have a private family gathering. Arrangement by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.









Published by Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 15, 2020.