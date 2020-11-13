OCHOA, Frances Vidal "PanchaFrances Vidal Ochoa "Pancha" 84 passed away on November 6, 2020, peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loved ones. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Ernesto "Conejo"; Father and Mother, Rafael and Armida; Brother's, Roy, Richard, Jimmy, Tony, Gilbert. She is survived in life by her children, Berlinda, Frances (Rick), Sylvia, Josie (Troyd), and Ernestina (Greg). Also survived by her sisters, Ysaura, Petra, Olivia, Virginia, Terry, and Marylou and brothers Braulio and Luis. Nana Pancha was an amazing grandmother to 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She will be missed dearly by those who had the pleasure of being a part of her life. "In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, no one will ever fill". Services will be held at Santa Cruz Church Friday, November 13, 2020. Rosary 10:30 a.m. Mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial service to follow at Holy hope cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her loving husband. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic precautions are enforced limiting the amount of people attending services. Therefore, funeral services will be for immediate family members only. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.