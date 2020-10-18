MCKENNA, Francis J. Jr.,Lt. Col., USAF (Retired)Age 91, died October 13, 2020. Survived by his children, Donna (Richard) Kidwell, Steven, Mark (Cathy) and Kelly; five grandchildren, Ellen, Nicholas, Andrew (Melinda), Patrick, Megan (William); five great-grandchildren, Ainsley, Hannah, Evelyn, Liam and Baby Boy McKenna.Lt. Col. McKenna attended high school in Haverstraw, New York and was graduated from the University of Arizona. He served 27 years in the Air Force as a crew member on KC-97, B-47, B-52, RF-4 and F-4 aircraft. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross w/1 Oak Leaf Cluster, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Medal with 5/Oak Leaf Clusters, the Purple Heart and many other decorations. He was a member of The River Rats, a lifetime member and one founder of the Tucson Corvair Association. He also spent many hours volunteering with the Literacy Volunteers of Tucson, the Davis Monthan Pharmacy, and the Rolling Hills Golf Course.No flowers, please make donations to the Humane Society.Graveside Services at All Faiths Memorial Park will be on Thursday, October 22, 2020, 9:00 a.m. with full Military Honors. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.