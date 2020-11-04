ORTIZ, Frank M. "Pancho"Age 81, passed away in the early morning of Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Casa, De La Luz Hospice care surrounded by his loving family and holding the hand of his big sister, Terry White.He was born January 26, 1939 in Tucson, AZ to his father, Gerardo Ortiz and his mother, Guadalupe Medrano Ortiz where he grew up in Barrio Hollywood and attended Tucson High School. In 1956 enlisted in the US Navy where he spent his entire enlistment on the USS Princeton. Later in life he attended a trade school to become a plumber. He was a proud union Plumber for 30 years until he retired.In 1968 he married his soulmate Alice G. Ortiz "sweetheart" as he called her. Happily married for 52 years, they loved dancing in their early years, going to the casino, making tamales together, they were like to peas in a pod, never leaving each other's side until the end. A true love Story.Frank loved playing golf with his sons and was an avid outdoorsman, he passed the love of hunting and fishing to his sons and grandchildren. One of his wishes was that we continue with that tradition in the future. His life stories he told around the campfire will truly be missed but never forgotten.He is predeceased be his Sweetheart, Alice; brothers, Char and Armando; sisters, Delia and Socorro and a son, Carlitos.He is survived by sons, Frank X. Ortiz and Gregory Ortiz and their wives, Dina and Becky; grandchildren, Sedona, Savanna, Cheyanne and Gregory; sibling, Terry White; he also leaves behind many other family members and friends who will miss him dearly.A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with a Rosary recited at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Margaret's Church. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.