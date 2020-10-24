ROSE, Rev. Frank S.age 93, died peacefully surrounded by family on October 15, 2020. Frank is known to many in Tucson as the retired pastor of Sunrise Chapel, a renowned watercolor artist, accomplished lecturer, and avid hiker. Born September 11, 1927 near Philadelphia, Frank was the 9th of 12 children of Don and Marjorie Rose. He served in the Army for a year and a half just after WWII ended. After acting as pastor of churches in England and Canada, he moved to Tucson in 1982, where he established Sunrise Chapel on Wrightstown Road. Painting was a beloved hobby all his life. He was a member and past president of the Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild. After he retired, Frank turned his eye to the flowers he saw on hikes on Mt. Lemmon as subject matter for his paintings and photographs. With help from botanists but with no formal training, he became enough of an authority on the local flora to publish popular field guides to the wildflowers and trees of the Santa Catalina mountains. Frank had a positive impact on an extraordinarily large number of people, including participants in his uplifting church services, camps, and classes, the hundreds of couples whose weddings he performed, the people whose homes he beautified with his art, and the nature lovers whom he helped to identify a plant or to see it in a new way. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Louise Rose; his children, Jonathan Rose (Kristin), Alan Rose (Lesilee), Elizabeth Zeno (Mike), Jeremy Rose (Carol) and Owen Rose (Susan); 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Comments can be left at the special tributes page for Frank at the Sunrise Chapel web site, and an online Memorial Service can be viewed at the Sunrise Chapel YouTube channel live at 1:00 p.m., Monday, October 26, 2020. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.