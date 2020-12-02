BROWN, Garold "Gary" Clydedied peacefully at his home in Tucson, Arizona on December 2, 2019 with his family by his side. Gary was born on January 4, 1939 in Sanger, California. He and his loving and devoted wife, Carol Brown, were married for 55 years. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Thelma Brown and grandson, Thomas Chase Worden. He is survived by his wife, Carol; his daughter, April Worden and granddaughter, Taylor Worden. He also left his gregarious three sisters, Barbara Hightower, Joanne Cooney and Sharon Envernizzi along with many nieces and nephews. Gary lead a full life and was well known for his dry sense of humor, his persevering work ethic, golden heart and a full head of wavy hair.Gary came into this world impoverished and always knew he would be successful through hard work and determination. When Gary looked at business opportunities, he always viewed them with a huge lens. Some people would want to develop apartments, Gary built over 2,000 units. Some people would want a storage facility, Gary built 18 locations of them. Whatever he did, from owning/breeding and racing thoroughbreds, to constructing many different types of properties, Gary did it big. Gary was well known for his respect and love for his employees and that love and respect was returned to him. He wanted to give them all a window of opportunity for success through the hard work that he lived by.Gary had so many passions throughout his life, but his first was always his work. In the early years, you could find Gary at a construction site at 5am in his El Camino with his loyal dog "Red" wagging his tale beside him. He loved a good real estate deal, solving a tough problem, fast boats, cars, dune buggy riding at Pismo, snow skiing, flying small planes, deep sea fishing (especially on his beloved "El Patron"), plants of all varieties, old westerns, a good steak and VO. Always an animal lover, he raised cattle, horses, buffalo, peacocks, Koi fish, cats and numerous dogs. No one will ever forget his smile, his chuckle and most of all his generosity. Gary will be sorely missed by his community of employees in both Arizona and California, many longtime friends and colleagues and especially his loving family. Arrangements were handled by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.