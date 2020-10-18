BIRGER, George J.passed away peacefully on October 10, 2020 at the age of 9l. George was born September 10, 1929 in Winner, South Dakota. In his youth George excelled as an athlete in school, and he perceived academic athletics as a conduit for character-building of youth and the development of honorable citizens. This prompted his pursuit of personal education goals that allowed him to promote athletics in academic settings. George's highest educational degree was a Master's Degree from the University of South Dakota. George worked for 50 years as a coach, teacher, and administrator of athletic programs in high schools and universities in the U.S. and Canada. His efforts in his career inspired very much educational and athletic achievement among the youths whom he mentored and, in some cases, acted as a father figure. The position from which he ultimately retired was at the University of Arizona where he was the Coordinator of Equipment and Staging. The move to Tucson for his last position of employment allowed George to exercise his most passionate concern: the success of any and all University of Arizona Wildcats.In his 60s George earned certification as an auctioneer, a skill he put to use in his many charitable fundraising endeavors, the most notable of which was on behalf of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of America.George is survived in Tucson by his wife, Lorine and his sons, Terry Mueller and LaRue Birger and grandson, Keaton Castillo. Another surviving son is Lance Birger, who lives in Pierre, South Dakota. His only daughter, Denise, preceded him in death in September 2020.Arrangements are by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL. His life will be celebrated at a later date by family and friends.