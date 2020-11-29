Menu
Geraldine A. Roberts
ROBERTS, Geraldine A.

Jeri was born January 9, 1924 to Garl and Dorothy Martin of Red Key, Indiana and passed on October 14, 2020 at the age of 96.

During WWII, Jeri was employed by Continental Steel, Haynes Stellite and Delco Radio in Kokomo, Indiana. During that time, she met and married E.A. Stiner, who adopted daughter, Judi and produced 4 more children, Gary, Joyce, Marc and Joanna.

After moving to Tucson, Az in 1954, Jeri worked for Hughes Missile Systems which later became Raytheon Missile Systems.

After remarrying Garold E. Roberts, Jeri became active in The Order of The Eastern Star, Ladies of the White Shrine and the Order of Amaranth. While living in the White Mountains, Jeri was a volunteer at the school in Overgaard, Az and also volunteered at her church.

Jeri is survived by husband, Garold; daughters, Joyce Berry, Joanna Stiner, Judi Hill; stepdaughters, Jeanie Jordan and Susan Schamp. Also surviving are six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Jeri was predeceased by sons, Gary and Marc; grandson, Scott Miller and granddaughter, Erika Hill.

Jeri would be pleased if donations would be made in her memory to Smile Train online at www.smiletrain.org.





Published by Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Mama, I love you and miss you so much , glad you are here where we can chat, been talking with you every night, i miss you ..... until next time soon , see you then , xoxo forever
Joyce
November 27, 2020