GRASSIE, Geraldine Anne "Gerry"was an Arizona educator for more than 30 years. Her 2nd grade class was legendary and even into her 80's she was recognized by former students who would tell her, "I loved being in your class!" Born in Prescott, Arizona, February 26, 1935. She was the daughter of Alberta G. Land nee Dawson, and James Delbert Keene. Gerry grew up in Phoenix, and attended Kenilworth Elementary, West High and Arizona State University where she met Walter David Grassie who was taken with her from first glance. After graduating from ASU ('56) with honors in only three years, she applied, on a lark, to a teaching position in Venezuela for Exxon Oil. She taught there for two years and is still friends with her fellow teachers. Upon return, she taught at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas. In 1960, Gerry married Walter at Trinity Cathedral in Phoenix. The couple settled in Casa Grande, Arizona and were very involved in social organizations including the Kiwanis, Junior Women's Club, Alpha Xi Sorority and the Country Club.The couple's first child, David, was born in 1964 in Casa Grande, and their second child, Jo Anne, was born in 1966, after the couple moved to Tempe. In 1970, Walter and Gerry relocated to Tucson, where they would make their home for the next 50 years. Their third child, Erin Kathleen was born there in 1972. Gerry earned her Master's Degree from the University of Arizona in English as a Second Language Learning in 1981, all while teaching full time and raising three children. Though Gerry attended the UofA, both she and Walter remained dedicated A.S.U. Sun Devils.Gerry taught at St. Michael's Day School, Bilingual Ed at Robison, Soleng Tom Elementary, and Miller Elementary. She taught ESL in the summer and tutored children in her home. She taught over a thousand of Arizona's children during the course of her career as an educator, including her own. Gerry Retired in '97 and joined the Pima County School Retirees Association, serving as President for six terms. She was the District 6 Vice-President for the All Arizona School Retirees Association, President of the Pima County Retired Teachers Association and served as secretary to the Tucson chapter of the American Business Women's Association. She was also a member of the El Camino Baptist Church and a woman of deep faith.Gerry Grassie died July 24, 2020, in her sleep, after a brief illness. Her husband, Walter, proceeded her in death, passing in September 21, 2018. Gerry is survived by her sister, Sue Walker and husband Homer; sister, Margaret Walker; her three children and four grandchildren. Gerry was a wonderful, fiercely intelligent, and vivacious woman. Her passing from this life leaves the world a poorer place but the legacy of the children she taught will forever be a powerful mark on the community she and Walt loved so much.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the Educational Enrichment foundation of Tucson or the ASU Foundation. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.