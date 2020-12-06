LEONARD, Grace VerdugoGrace was born Maria Altagracia Montano on January 15, 1932 in Tucson, Arizona to Nabor Montano and Amelia Lopez. Grace went to be with the Lord on November 26, 2020. She joined TMC in 1976 where she served as a N.A. for nearly 20 years. Grace married Rodolfo Verdugo in 1947 with 49 years of marriage and had three children until his passing in 1996 and remarried in 1997 to Russel Leonard with 11 years of marriage until his passing in 2008 and was a kind, loving, compassionate lady to her family and friends and for that her family is truly thankful. Visitation will be at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL on Thursday, December 10, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Rosary will be at 6:00 p.m. Interment at Holy Hope Cemetery on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Mass to follow at 2:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Church.