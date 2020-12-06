GERES, Hans F.
71, passed away November 25, 2020 due to pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis, and preceded in death by their two children, Laura and Mary. Surviving also are siblings, Charles Geres (Toni), Michael Geres and Sonja Grosch (Larry); son-in-law, Charles Pippins; grandchildren, Branden and Grace Pippins. Born in Bremen, Germany, he grew up as an Army brat until joining the US Navy in 1968. He served at multiple duty stations in the US and overseas, initially as a Navy Corpsman and later as a Navy Physician Assistant. While stationed at Oak Knoll Naval Hospital, Oakland, CA in 1970 he met his future wife, a Navy Nurse who took charge and changed his life for the better. He retired from the US Navy in 1993 and in 1994 moved to Tucson, AZ where he continued to work as a Physician Assistant until his second retirement in 2013. He enjoyed airplane modeling, running, hiking, traveling, wine and dark chocolate. Viewing and Funeral Service will be held at St Mark The Evangelist Catholic Church on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Viewing, 11:00 a.m. Funeral. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Make-A-Wish Foundation or charity of your choice
. Arrangements under the care of VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME, 544-2285.
Published by Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 6, 2020.