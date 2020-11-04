Menu
Harry A. Schaefer
SCHAEFER, Harry A.

78, of Tucson died on October 30, 2020. Born in New Orleans to Arthur and Cornelia. He is survived by wife, Joy; five children, Eric, Todd (Sonia), Cody, Dylan, Johanna (Danny); three grandchildren., Luke, Max and Sophia and two siblings, Richard and Johanna. Harry was an Air Force Veteran and proudly served 32 years for Tucson Fire Department. Funeral arrangements by ADAIR DODGE CHAPEL.



Published by Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 4, 2020.
