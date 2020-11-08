Menu
Herminia "Minnie" Garcia
GARCIA, Herminia "Minnie"

84, resident of Catalina, died November 3, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Bonifacio "Indio" Garcia.

She is survived by Guadalupe (Yvonne) Garcia, Alberta (Joseph) Sanchez, Terri (Tim) Osborn and Ramona Miranda of Texas. Also grandchildren, Celina, Tyson, Derek, Tyne, Amber, Amanda and Mariah, Matthew and Yolanda as well as 11 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Monday, November 9, 2020 from 4:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at EVERGREEN MORTUARY on Oracle. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Holy Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Pre Born: https://preborn.org/



MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
9
Visitation
4:30p.m. - 8:30p.m.
Evergreen Mortuary Cemetery Crematory
3015 North Oracle Road, Tucson, AZ 85705
Nov
10
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Holy Hope Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Evergreen Mortuary Cemetery Crematory
