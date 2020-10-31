PAVESIC, Ila Dalepassed away peacefully on October 22, 2020 in hospice care. Bill Pavesic, her husband of 51 years, was at her side. She was born January 5, 1941 in Princeton, IL to Lester Jorgensen and Ortha (Hartz) Jorgensen both from Sheffield, IL. After six years in a one-room country schoolhouse, she attended schools in Manlius, IL, where she graduated from HS in 1959. She attended Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, IL and gained her BA in 1963; in 1965, she earned her M.Ed. She began teaching in the Aurora East IL Public Schools. She went on to teach in School District 59 in Arlington Hts., IL, St John's Episcopal School in Tumon, Guam, and finally at Chadwick International School in Songdo, Incheon, South Korea. Her teaching career spanned 48 years, where she specialized in Reading and Language Arts. She is best remembered by her students for her ability to instill in them the love of reading. She married Bill Pavesic on August 2, 1969 and accompanied him as his job took him across the country and the Pacific Ocean. She is survived by her husband and three outstanding sons and spouses: Rev. David Pavesic (Jennifer), Matthew Pavesic (Fred) and Erik Pavesic (Paulo). She is also survived by her grandson, Zachary Pavesic. A lifelong educator, Ila wished that her remains be donated to science for the advancement of knowledge. Her family and friends continue to celebrate her legacy with fond memories of a life well-lived.