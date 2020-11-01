TREJO, Isaac Salcido



87, born and raised in Tucson, AZ. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on October 27, 2020. Isaac was well known in the commercial floorcovering industry since 1951 and was involved in too many projects to count. Floor covering was Isaac's passion and his mantra was "Take care of your job and it will take care of you". Being an Army veteran and patriarch of the family Isaac was well respected and loved by many. Touching countless lives and building his work ethic at the young age of seven, Isaac instilled the importance of hard work, education and reading. You'd find an abundance of books throughout the house and shared amongst family members.



Survived by his wife of 62 years, Teresa Trejo and children, Rebecca, Sandra, Isaac Jr. (Cristina) and Daniel (Lisa); nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by father, mother, brothers and sisters, and a great-grandchild. Mass will be held at Saint Augustine's Cathedral at 10:00 a.m. followed by burial at Holy Hope Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 3, 2020. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.









To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 1, 2020.