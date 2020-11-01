Menu
Search
Menu
Arizona Daily Star
Arizona Daily Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Isaac Salcido Trejo
TREJO, Isaac Salcido

87, born and raised in Tucson, AZ. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on October 27, 2020. Isaac was well known in the commercial floorcovering industry since 1951 and was involved in too many projects to count. Floor covering was Isaac's passion and his mantra was "Take care of your job and it will take care of you". Being an Army veteran and patriarch of the family Isaac was well respected and loved by many. Touching countless lives and building his work ethic at the young age of seven, Isaac instilled the importance of hard work, education and reading. You'd find an abundance of books throughout the house and shared amongst family members.

Survived by his wife of 62 years, Teresa Trejo and children, Rebecca, Sandra, Isaac Jr. (Cristina) and Daniel (Lisa); nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by father, mother, brothers and sisters, and a great-grandchild. Mass will be held at Saint Augustine's Cathedral at 10:00 a.m. followed by burial at Holy Hope Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 3, 2020. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary - Tucson
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
With deepest sympathy & heartfelt thoughts to the Trejo Family. RIP Issac
Linda Trejo
October 31, 2020
My condolences to your family on the loss of your Father.May he Rest In Peace.
Diana Leon
October 31, 2020
I am so sorry to hear this, my condolences to you and your family. May God comfort you and the wings of the angels hold you tight, to help all of you get the this time. Love you❤❤
Margie Chavez
October 31, 2020