KINMAN, Jacqueline Louise Schroedter82, of Tucson, died on October 7, 2020, Jackie was born on December 7, 1937 in Ross, CA., grew up in China Lake, California, and married her beloved husband, Tom, in 1963. They moved to Tucson in 1969. Jackie was a longtime member of Self Realization Fellowship Church and a part of SRF's Tucson Meditation Group. During her rich life, she worked as an astronomer, computer programmer, math tutor, accountant, bereavement counselor and coordinator and financial counselor. She was known for her generous heart, joyful spirit and desire to serve. In addition to her husband, Jackie is survived by their sons, Ian (Kathryn) and Mike (Robin), and grandchildren, Schroedter and Hayden. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Casa de la Luz Hospice or the SRF Tucson Meditation Group. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.