WOODBREY, James Calvin, PhD,85, of Sebago Lake, ME, St. Louis, MO and Green Valley, AZ, died peacefully on September 29, 2020. A graduate of Standish High School, University of Maine, Orono and Michigan State University, Jim was a distinguished Senior Research Scientist at Monsanto from 1961-1989; a pioneer in MRI and polymer technology and owner of many patents. He enjoyed history and politics and was a gifted photographer, carpenter and handy-man. He is predeceased by three brothers, three sisters, and daughter, Peggy Edwards (Eric). He is survived by wife, Connie (nee Douglass); elder brothers Herbert, Henry and Victor Woodbrey, all of Maine; son, Dorrance (Woody) Woodbrey; daughter, Alison Taylor (Bill); grandchildren, Jenny Pennycook (Mike), John Edwards, Alison Bryar (Dan), Conor Taylor; step-grandchildren, Bill Taylor (Meghan), Brendan Taylor (Tricia); great-grandchildren, Mairin, William, Alexa and Alice, and many nieces and nephews.Services: A private family service was held in St. Louis.