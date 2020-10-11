Menu
James Calvin Woodbrey Ph.D.
1934 - 2020
BORN
October 16, 1934
DIED
September 29, 2020
WOODBREY, James Calvin, PhD,

85, of Sebago Lake, ME, St. Louis, MO and Green Valley, AZ, died peacefully on September 29, 2020. A graduate of Standish High School, University of Maine, Orono and Michigan State University, Jim was a distinguished Senior Research Scientist at Monsanto from 1961-1989; a pioneer in MRI and polymer technology and owner of many patents. He enjoyed history and politics and was a gifted photographer, carpenter and handy-man. He is predeceased by three brothers, three sisters, and daughter, Peggy Edwards (Eric). He is survived by wife, Connie (nee Douglass); elder brothers Herbert, Henry and Victor Woodbrey, all of Maine; son, Dorrance (Woody) Woodbrey; daughter, Alison Taylor (Bill); grandchildren, Jenny Pennycook (Mike), John Edwards, Alison Bryar (Dan), Conor Taylor; step-grandchildren, Bill Taylor (Meghan), Brendan Taylor (Tricia); great-grandchildren, Mairin, William, Alexa and Alice, and many nieces and nephews.

Services: A private family service was held in St. Louis. As a service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory.





Published by Arizona Daily Star on Oct. 11, 2020.
Schrader Funeral Home And Crematory - Ballwin
Brilliant Researcher and Analyst, Seeker and Servant of Good. Condolences to Connie and family.
Charles Ashton
October 9, 2020
Condolences to Connie and the family from Ronni and Fred Pine. Would love to hear from Connie. Please call.
Ronni Pine
Friend
October 7, 2020