HAMILL, James (Jim) Francis



age 87, of Tucson, AZ passed away after a short illness on November 26, 2020. Jim was born to Charles and Kathryn Hamill, in Geneva, NY. In May 1959, he married Patricia Lahr and they shared over 61 happy years together. Jim graduated from Niagara University and spent his professional career as a Certified Public Accountant with Ernst & Young, retiring in 1990 as Managing Partner of the Dayton, OH office. Jim was an accomplished athlete, an avid sports fan, loved traveling the world and enjoyed the outdoors particularly hiking and golf. He is survived by his wife Patricia; his sisters, Mary (Bob) Hurlbutt and Kay (Ron) Anderson. He was a wonderful father to Richard (Laura) Hamill, Michael (Wendy) Hamill, Joan (Mark) Kaminski, Lori (Shawn) Evans, and Karen (Franklin Carvajal) Hamill. He was a loving grandfather to Jessica, Alexis, Alanna, Edison, Erin, Charlotte, and Layla and great-grandfather to Eleanor and Vivian. A small private memorial service will take place on Monday, December 14, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to your favorite local charity. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.









Published by Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 6, 2020.