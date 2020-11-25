BURKE, James Joseph, Jr.passed away on November 14, 2020 after a difficult battle with Alzheimer's disease. Jim was born on July 26, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois to James and Yvonne Burke. He was raised in the south side of Chicago during the Depression and World War II. He served in the U.S. Air Force in Berlin, along with his brother Myles, during the Korean War. After training at the Monterey Language Institute, he used his new skills to listen in on and transcribe communication among Russian pilots flying over East Berlin.After his service, he returned home and enrolled in college, eventually earning a Master's degree in Physics from the University of Chicago and later his PhD in Optical Sciences from the University of Arizona. Upon the completion of his PhD, he was hired as a professor at the University of Arizona, where he did research and taught graduate students until his retirement in 1995.He was married to his wife Barbara for 56 years until her sudden passing in September 2019.Jim is survived by his children, Robert (Juanita), Jane and Richard Kingston and Vanessa Burke Lee (Brian); nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, as well as his brothers, Myles and Gene Burke and sisters, Joan Novak and Maryanne Lawhead and many nieces and nephews. At his request, there will be no formal services.