James L. Atkins
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
October 21, 2020
ATKINS, James L.

age 84, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Peppi's Hospice House in Tucson, AZ.He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and served time in France.He is survived by his wife, Phyllis R Atkins, whom he married on May 5, 1986There will be no public visitation.Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Fund/Peppi's House at https://www.tmcaz.com/medical-programs/hospice/donate-to-tmc-hospice Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.





Published by Arizona Daily Star on Oct. 25, 2020.
Hudgel's Swan Funeral Home
We are so lucky to have had Jim for a friend. Condolences to his loving family.
Howard & Carol
October 23, 2020