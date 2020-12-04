WELBORN, Jean Barton92, of Tucson, died at home November 22, 2020 following a brief illness, and went to be with her Lord Jesus. Born to U.E. Kelly and Addie Mae (Brumbelow) Kelly in 1928 in Wellington, TX. Widowed from Winston Barton 1997 and Dr. Miles Welborn 2002.Jean was an entrepreneur and businesswoman, the founder and owner of Barton & Associates Insurance Inc., an active member and teacher of 22nd Street Baptist Church and the Tucson community, and was a former member of Tucson's Altrusa club. Memorial at 22nd St. Baptist Church Monday, December 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Jean is survived by her children, Donald L. Barton, Rita A. McNeely and Jeri M. Inman (Brett), all of Tucson. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Gideons International. Arrangements by AVENIDAS.