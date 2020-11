JOHNSON, Jeffrey



63, of Tucson



--



passed away November 1, 2020.



--



He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Lori Johnson;



as well as his children, Katrina, Christina, Mark and Jennifer



and ten grandchildren.



--



A Celebration of Life will be held



--



at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020



at MARANA MORTUARY AND CEMETERY,



12146 W. Barnett Rd., Marana, AZ.









Published by Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 8, 2020.