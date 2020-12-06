Jennifer Luyties Putney was born on April 3, 1941 in San Francisco, CA. In her youth she moved to Palos Verdes, CA and later to Tucson, AZ where she spent the majority of her life, raised her children, and began her lifetime work as an interior designer and artist. She loved creating homes – for her own family and for others – filling them with an eclectic mix of folk inspired, traditional, western and contemporary art, color, and style. She was patient and thoughtful in working with clients, creating designs affirming and distinct to each. She was an artist in every sense – from a simple hand-drawn invitation or an intricately painted nursery rhyme ornament to her floral arrangements and landscapes or a memorable Chinese New Year event for the Tucson Symphony Cotillion. Jennifer understood the joy that design and art brings to the soul, and she brought this sensibility to all who knew her.



Jennifer was a leader in her community with a lifetime of service. She led and served on the Boards of the Junior League of Tucson, the Tucson Symphony Cotillion, the Silver and Turquoise Board of Hostesses and Angel Charity for Children among others. With family and grandchildren in two cities, she split her time between Portland, OR and Tucson. In Portland, she volunteered with the Knight Cancer Institute and was intimately involved with her family's philanthropy, activities and grandchildrens' schools. She found purpose and meaning in volunteering and engaging in community service, serving as a model to others.



Jennifer saw the good in everyone. She was the friend who would call you to recognize your better angels, encourage you to look for common ground, and when needed, guide you in a new direction with love and a smile. Her warm spirit drew others to her, and she often remarked that she gained so much from her friends.



She held her family closest to her heart. The home she and her husband, Chuck, built was filled with art, delicious meals, laughter and joy with the coming and goings of friends, her children, stepchildren and grandchildren. There was never a doubt that Jennifer loved you – you saw it in her face, her eyes, heard it in her voice, and even in her text messages. For her, love was not a small cup to be held closely – but an infinite source, shared and abundant. She is survived by her husband Chuck, son Ric (Carina),

daughter Stephanie, step-daughters Julie and Kristin (Charlie) and her beautiful grandchildren. While her departure leaves a profound void, we can show our gratitude and honor her by daily reflecting her gifts of love, grace, creativity and generosity in

our thoughts and by our actions. In lieu of flowers or other remembrances, we welcome contributions in memory of Jennifer Luyties Putney to the Ginny L. Clements Breast Cancer Research Institute, The Gregory School and St. Philips in the Hills Church or a preferred charity.



Published by Arizona Daily Star from Dec. 6 to Dec. 31, 2020.