TASH, Jerry C.If Jerry C. Tash could tell us his story, perhaps he would say that he had lived just as he would have chosen to, until his passing on October 23, 2020, His 89 years of life were replete in the pursuit of knowledge, striving to forge "a more rational and coherent human race". To this end, Jerry taught and mentored many: as a parent, as a friend, and as a teacher at the University of Arizona. Consequently, he continues to live on now in each of us who have benefited from his guidance. Jerry was born one of seven brothers, in 1931. But he would say his life truly began at age eight, when he was adopted into a home of unconditional love by Hazel and Jessie Tash. Eventually Jerry was reunited with all of his biological brothers, and is survived by his brother and lifelong friend, Dave Hoffman. After receiving a Doctorate in limnology, Jerry taught at the university for many years, eventually retiring from the U of A as head of the fisheries unit. It was here he formed deep friendships with many university colleagues, and with whom Jerry fostered a mutual passion for intellectual growth through a lifetime of weekly book discussions. Jerry's life was additionally enriched in retirement with morning sojourns to meet with his "coffee group", friends who provided one another daily support and companionship. Jerry's children, Jonathan and Katie, cherished their weekly visits with their Dad, often accompanied by Jonathan's wife, Jan and their daughter, Alex or by Katie's husband, Steve. Dad, or "Grandpa" welcomed his "kids" to his home each week with the smell of some wonderful meal wafting from the kitchen and sent them home only after a tight embrace and a shared "I love you." Knowledge, rationality, and love— these were the hallmarks of our friend, mentor, teacher and father. Jerry leaves us, with a hole in our hearts, but oh so much richer for having shared in his life. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.