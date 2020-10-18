PORTER, Joan Victoria5/18/1935 - 9/17/2020born in Glen Cove Long Island, NY to immigrant Swedish parents, Walter and Victoria Linden. Raised on the Killenworth Estate on Long Island, she married the love of her life at 19, Roy Porter and moved to Tucson. They were married for 31 years and had three children. In life she was devoted to God and family. She loved animals, tennis and Lute Olson basketball. She is preceded to heaven's gate by her parents, husband and daughter, Sandy (Stough). She is survived by her two sons, Roy (Cathy) and Mark (Dee); stepchildren, Jim (Maria) and Linda (Luis); six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren plus many more extensions of family and friends. Please join us in her Celebration of Life at The Calvary Christian Fellowship on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements by MARANA MORTUARY.