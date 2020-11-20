BURKE, JoAnne Marie (Goranson)passed away on November 10, 2020 at the age of 89. In 1931, she was born in St. Paul, MN. She received a BA in Economics Education and taught in both MN and CO, where she met her future husband, George Burke. They were married in 1961 and moved to Kimball, NE where they lived until moving to Green Valley, AZ in 1997. JoAnne was very active in the communities where she lived and served others in need throughout her life. She is survived by her children, Jennifer Biggs (Richard) of Tucson AZ; Laurie Tomczyk (Ted) of Lapeer, MI; John Burke of Scottsbluff, NE and Daniel Burke (Linda) of Sidney, NE and her seven grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Arrangements by GREEN VALLEY MORTUARY.