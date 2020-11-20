Menu
Search
Menu
Arizona Daily Star
Arizona Daily Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
JoAnne Marie Burke
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
BURKE, JoAnne Marie (Goranson)

passed away on November 10, 2020 at the age of 89. In 1931, she was born in St. Paul, MN. She received a BA in Economics Education and taught in both MN and CO, where she met her future husband, George Burke. They were married in 1961 and moved to Kimball, NE where they lived until moving to Green Valley, AZ in 1997. JoAnne was very active in the communities where she lived and served others in need throughout her life. She is survived by her children, Jennifer Biggs (Richard) of Tucson AZ; Laurie Tomczyk (Ted) of Lapeer, MI; John Burke of Scottsbluff, NE and Daniel Burke (Linda) of Sidney, NE and her seven grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Arrangements by GREEN VALLEY MORTUARY.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Green Valley Mortuary & Cemetery
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.